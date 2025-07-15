Left Menu

Union Minister JP Nadda selects part-time members of National Medical Commission, other bodies

Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare took part in the appointment process of part-time members of National Medical Commission (NMC), Autonomous Boards, and Search Committee through draw of lots.

Union Minister JP Nadda selects part-time members of National Medical Commission, other bodies
Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare took part in the appointment process of part-time members of National Medical Commission (NMC), Autonomous Boards, and Search Committee through draw of lots. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in an official statement, said that the procedure of appointments is laid down in the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019.

As per the NMC act 2019, these appointments are being done for two years. Members from various states and Union Territories have been selected in following categories: Ten Part-time Members of NMC are selected from the nominee of State / UT Government in Medical Advisory Council (earlier appointed in 2022): Gujarat, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Chandigarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Nine Part-time Members of NMC are selected from the nominee of State Medical Council in Medical Advisory Council (earlier appointed in 2022): West Bengal, Karnataka, Nagaland, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Manipur and Uttarakhand. Fourth Member of each Autonomous Board (part-time Member) from the nominee of State Medical Council in Medical Advisory Council (earlier appointed in 2022) have been selected.

One expert from Jammu & Kashmir was nominated for the Search Committee. Nivedita Shukla Verma, Secretary (Additional Charge), Union Health Ministry; Vinod Kotwal, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry; and officials from Union Health Ministry were present during the event. (ANI)

