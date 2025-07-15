Anthem Biosciences Rs 3,395-crore IPO fully subscribed on day 2 of offering

Left Menu

The initial public offering IPO of Anthem Biosciences Ltd got fully subscribed on the day two of bidding on Tuesday.The initial share sale received bids for 14,47,66,596 shares, as against 4,40,70,682 shares on offer, according to NSE data, translating into 3.28 times subscription.The category for non-institutional investors fetched 9.72 times subscription, while the quota for retail individual investors RIIs got subscribed 2.07 times.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 17:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of Anthem Biosciences Ltd got fully subscribed on the day two of bidding on Tuesday.

The initial share sale received bids for 14,47,66,596 shares, as against 4,40,70,682 shares on offer, according to NSE data, translating into 3.28 times subscription.

The category for non-institutional investors fetched 9.72 times subscription, while the quota for retail individual investors (RIIs) got subscribed 2.07 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) part received 59 per cent subscription.

Anthem Biosciences has raised Rs 1,016 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 3,395-crore IPO of the Bengaluru-based firm will close on Wednesday. The price band has been fixed at Rs 540-570 per share.

Since the IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS), the company will not receive any funds from the issue, and the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

Anthem is into innovation-driven and technology-focused Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) with fully integrated operations spanning across drug discovery, development and manufacturing.

It also manufactures and sells complex, specialised fermentation-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), including probiotics, enzymes, peptides, nutritional actives, vitamin analogues and biosimilars.

JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, J P Morgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book running lead managers for the issue.

