TAFE signs MoU with International Crops Research Institute

Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd, popularly known as TAFE Ltd, one of the largest tractor manufacturers, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), Hyderabad, to establish a research facility.

The ''JFarm Adaptive Agriculture Research and Extension Centre'' will leverage ICRISAT's groundbreaking innovations—such as machine-harvestable chickpea—alongside TAFE's expertise in farm mechanisation to validate research across diverse ecologies and crops.

TAFE Group President and Board Member T R Kesavan said, ''Our goal is to implement precision agriculture while safeguarding land and water resources. We have a deep understanding of the diverse needs of the farming community, and we believe that knowledge-sharing is key to the widespread adoption of mechanisation.'' ''With ICRISAT's expertise, we are confident in effectively disseminating these advancements to the last-mile farmer,'' he added.

The proposed research centre in Hyderabad will focus on educating farmers about sustainable agricultural practices, particularly soil conservation and efficient water usage, through dedicated infrastructure.

It will demonstrate integrated mechanisation models and provide training to farmers in operating and servicing tractors, equipment, and machinery.

On signing the MoU with TAFE Ltd, ICRISAT Director General Himanshu Pathak said, ''Mechanisation is pivotal in modern agriculture, and without progress in this area, we cannot achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat. This collaboration goes beyond just promoting mechanisation—it is about advancing research to reduce chemical inputs, labour dependency, and environmental impact.'' The centre will also showcase the successful farmer-to-farmer digital custom hiring model of JFarm Services, which enables access to mechanisation without the need for equipment ownership. It will serve as a platform that brings together industry experts, start-ups, institutions, and farmers, TAFE said.

TAFE had established JFarm in 1964 under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, aimed at empowering farmers through research-driven solutions and training. Through various partnerships, the ''JFarm and Product Training Centre'' was launched in Telangana in 2019, followed by the ''JFarm and Mechanisation Centre'' in Maharashtra in 2023. Now, with its partnership with ICRISAT, TAFE aims to take this vision global.

