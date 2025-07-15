Left Menu

Comm min monitoring unusual surge in imports; to take action in case of malpractice: Barthwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 18:22 IST
Comm min monitoring unusual surge in imports; to take action in case of malpractice: Barthwal
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce ministry has started monitoring ''unusual surges'' in imports of commodities and will take action if found that the increase in the inbound shipment was on account of any malpractice, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Tuesday.

Last month, the government imposed import curbs on certain colloidal precious metals to check the illegal inflow of gold into India in liquid form.

Colloidal precious metals are suspensions of gold or silver nanoparticles dispersed in liquid.

''We have started monitoring the import surges. We are doing regular monitoring within the department. We are also sending the surge reports to different ministries so that they can also monitor at their level and whenever we are finding any unusual surge...if we find that the surge is due to some malpractice, in that case we are also using the DGFT's good offices to restrict it,'' Barthwal told reporters here.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) is an arm of the Commerce Ministry to look into issues related to the country's imports and exports.

''We are looking at all the commodities from the perspective of import surge. We are analysing it in detail and asking the line ministries to examine themselves and look into it (so that) remedial measures can be taken,'' he added.

He also said that the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) have been told to look into imports which may harm domestic industry in view of the trade diversions that are happening around the globe at present.

Imposition of heavy tariffs by the US is leading to trade diversions as certain countries take advantage of nations that have low tariffs.

In June, India initiated a number of investigations against a sudden surge in imports of certain items and dumping of goods.

The ministry is also in the process of preparing a world trade watch. The exercise will be done every month.

It will contain information such as products and country-wise surge in imports, measures taken to stop those imports, and export opportunities for Indian industry.

The country's imports rose to USD 179.44 billion during the April-June period this fiscal year from USD 172.16 billion in the same period last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025