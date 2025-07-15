Left Menu

Punjab's Landmark Bills: Tackling Sacrilege and Drug Crimes

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann celebrated the unanimous passage of two significant bills focused on anti-sacrilege and drug-related crimes. The laws propose severe penalties for offenders, with life imprisonment for desecration of sacred texts and strict measures against drug offenses, aiming to address critical issues in the state.

In a significant legislative session, the Punjab Assembly unanimously approved two bills aimed at curbing sacrilege and drug-related offenses. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann heralded the move as a landmark moment, asserting that these measures serve the best interests of Punjab's citizens.

The Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill, 2025, mandates life sentences and heavy fines for those convicted of desecrating religious texts such as the Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagavad Gita, Holy Bible, and Quran Sharif. Additional provisions ensure stringent penalties for attempted sacrilege.

Simultaneously, a separate legislative proposal promises tougher sanctions for drug-related crimes, underscoring the government's resolve to combat this pressing challenge. Despite some political contention, the bills mark a proactive approach to persistent issues plaguing the state.

