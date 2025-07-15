Left Menu

Outrage in Odisha: BJD Demands Justice for Harassed Student's Tragic End

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is rallying in protest over a student's suicide after alleged inaction on her sexual harassment complaints. The party is demanding Rs 1 crore compensation for her family and a judicial inquiry. Key college officials have been arrested in response to the incident.

BJD MLA Goutam Buddha Das (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is set to organize a protest rally on Wednesday in response to the tragic death of a 20-year-old student. The student reportedly died after setting herself on fire, having faced repeated sexual harassment by a college teacher, whose actions were allegedly overlooked by authorities.

BJD MLA Goutam Buddha Das expressed his dismay, stating, "It is very unfortunate that the girl from our constituency died due to self-immolation. She was harassed by her teacher and her complaints were ignored by multiple authorities." The BJD is demanding a Rs 1 crore compensation for the victim's family and is calling for a judicial inquiry.

The student's harassment ordeal unfolded at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore, where the harassment complaints were reportedly ignored, leading to her tragic decision. Following the incident, college officials including HoD Samira Kumar Sahu and Principal Dilip Ghose have been arrested. Local BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi described the incident as "unprecedented."

