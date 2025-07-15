Irrigation Department Undergoes Comprehensive Review for Enhanced Operations

Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal convened a significant review meeting at Dispur office to evaluate the state Irrigation Department's operations. The session aimed at assessing project progress, inter-structural challenges, and status updates on various initiatives.

Minister Singhal emphasized the need for repairing defunct irrigation schemes and developing proposals for new ones across different districts. Discussions also targeted staffing issues, urging the department to address vacant positions through internal promotions and complete pending reports within a week.

Specific directives were issued to expedite circle-level scheme execution and tackle outstanding legal matters effectively. Guardian officers were instructed to conduct district visits and submit comprehensive evaluations, with participation from top department officials and executive engineers across Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)