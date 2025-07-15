Left Menu

Gujarat's Dharoi Dam to Transform into Premier Tourism Hub

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the progress of tourism projects around Dharoi Dam, aiming to develop it as a top sustainable tourism and pilgrimage site. The ambitious project, costing Rs. 1,100 crore, is set to boost local employment and promote the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has assessed the development of tourism initiatives in the Dharoi Dam region of North Gujarat, which is envisioned to become a leading sustainable tourism and pilgrimage destination. During his visit, Patel provided guidance on furthering these ambitious projects.

According to official reports, the initiative is being implemented in three phases and involves a substantial investment of Rs. 1,100 crore. The comprehensive plan includes spiritual, adventure, ecological, and recreational activities designed to bolster tourism and create new local job opportunities. This aligns with the broader 'Vocal for Local' strategy.

Dharoi, like other prominent tourist sites in Gujarat, is being cultivated as an iconic locale. The state government also plans to expand the tourism circuit throughout North Gujarat, incorporating sites like Polo Forest, Taranga, Vadnagar, and Ambaji. Patel noted that the recent rise in water levels—70.80% increase—in Dharoi Dam enhances the site's attractiveness.

