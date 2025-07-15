Left Menu

Mumbai Division Leads Digital Charge with Rs 100 Crore Collection

The Mumbai Division of Western Railway achieved a significant milestone by collecting over Rs 100 crore through digital payments in a year, marking major progress in digital transformation. Collaborating with Chhota Bheem for outreach, it aims to educate passengers and promote safety using engaging media formats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:37 IST
Mumbai Division Leads Digital Charge with Rs 100 Crore Collection
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable stride towards the Digital India initiative, the Mumbai Division of Western Railway has successfully garnered over Rs 100 crore in digital payments over the past year. This achievement spans approximately 97 stations, cementing the division's leadership position in driving the Indian Railways' digital transformation.

Transitioning from a cash-based system, the division has rapidly embraced digital payments. Chief Commercial Manager Ganesh Jadhav attributes this swift adoption to the introduction of QR code payments and the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS), pivotal moves that facilitated the shift.

Earlier, Western Railway partnered with Chhota Bheem, a popular Indian cartoon character, for educational outreaches. Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek highlighted the collaboration as a strategy to engage families and educate younger audiences on railway safety, leveraging Bheem's broad appeal across various media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025