Mumbai Division Leads Digital Charge with Rs 100 Crore Collection

In a remarkable stride towards the Digital India initiative, the Mumbai Division of Western Railway has successfully garnered over Rs 100 crore in digital payments over the past year. This achievement spans approximately 97 stations, cementing the division's leadership position in driving the Indian Railways' digital transformation.

Transitioning from a cash-based system, the division has rapidly embraced digital payments. Chief Commercial Manager Ganesh Jadhav attributes this swift adoption to the introduction of QR code payments and the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS), pivotal moves that facilitated the shift.

Earlier, Western Railway partnered with Chhota Bheem, a popular Indian cartoon character, for educational outreaches. Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek highlighted the collaboration as a strategy to engage families and educate younger audiences on railway safety, leveraging Bheem's broad appeal across various media.

(With inputs from agencies.)