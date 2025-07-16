Left Menu

Raging Flames at the Grand Canyon: A Crisis Unfolds

A wildfire named Dragon Bravo at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon grew by 50%, destroying buildings including the historic Grand Canyon Lodge. Criticism arose over delayed firefighting. Arizona's governor called for an investigation. Initially controlled, the fire resurged due to winds, closing parts of the park.

Updated: 16-07-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A wildfire known as Dragon Bravo on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon has expanded significantly, growing by 50% and destroying numerous structures, including the historic Grand Canyon Lodge. The devastation prompted a strong public outcry over the delay in deploying full firefighting efforts.

The wildfire, ignited by a lightning strike on July 4, surged past initial containment attempts due to strong northwest winds, consuming 8,570 acres and leaving around 280 park workers without housing. Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has called for an independent investigation into the delayed response by the National Park Service.

The fire was initially allowed to burn to play its natural role in the ecosystem, but the strategy shifted to aggressive suppression as the blaze threatened park infrastructure. The North Rim will remain closed through the 2025 season, while the South Rim continues to operate, drawing about 5 million visitors annually.

