Left Menu

Water Wars: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Clash Over Krishna River Rights

A crucial meeting on water issues involving Telangana and Andhra Pradesh leadership to address tensions over Krishna river sharing. Telangana criticizes past governance, citing extensive water diversion by Andhra Pradesh. The meeting aims to mediate conflicts and discuss strategic solutions for equitable water distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:38 IST
Water Wars: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Clash Over Krishna River Rights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal meeting facilitated by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu will converge in New Delhi to deliberate on the contentious issue of Krishna river water sharing. This assembly, slated for 2:30 pm on Wednesday, signifies attempts to mollify escalating tensions spurred by Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram-Banakacherla project announcement.

In anticipation, Telangana's Irrigation Minister Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy vehemently criticized the former BRS government's handling of water issues, accusing them of augmenting Andhra Pradesh's water diversion at Telangana's expense. His accusations encompass claims of unauthorized infrastructural developments facilitating water diversion from the Srisailam reservoir, accentuated by two detailed PowerPoint presentations outlining financial mismanagement and engineering failures.

The Congress government positions itself in stark opposition, with Revanth Reddy demanding a recalibration of the historical water-sharing formula. In a letter to the Union Jal Shakti Minister, he called for a revised share based on equitable basin parameters, spotlighting the state's long-standing grievances. As deliberations proceed before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II, Telangana commits to backing their stand with compelling legal and technical assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025