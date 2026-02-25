Punjab's Lifeline Revamped: A New Era for Malwa Irrigation

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann inaugurated the first phase of the Ferozepur Feeder Canal's renovation on Wednesday at Makhu. The project, costing Rs 180 crore, aims to boost irrigation in the Malwa region by increasing the canal's carrying capacity from 11,192 to 13,873 cusecs and depth and width enhancements.

Mann emphasized the canal's significance as the lifeline of the Malwa region, benefiting districts like Ferozepur, Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, and Fazilka. The Punjab government has significantly improved irrigation access, with plans to increase coverage to 85 per cent by the next paddy season and has revamped 6,900 km of watercourses.

The Chief Minister also addressed water sharing issues, reiterating Punjab's stance against sharing surplus water and emphasizing his government's efforts in job creation, free power supply for households, and healthcare initiatives to improve the state's infrastructure and social services.

(With inputs from agencies.)