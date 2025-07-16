Delhi Gears Up to Welcome Kanwariyas with Grand Preparations
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra preps the city for Kanwariyas' arrival, announcing 17 gates named after Jyotirlingas and Lord Shiva. The Chief Minister will greet devotees on July 20, with 374 camps set up. An 800-1,000 kg golden Shiva Kanwad from Gurgaon captures public admiration during the Kanwar Yatra.
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra conducted inspections at key city entry gates on Wednesday, ensuring readiness to welcome Kanwariyas. Speaking to ANI, Mishra highlighted that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta would greet the pilgrims at Delhi's border on July 20. The entry points are symbolically named after the 12 Jyotirlingas and Lord Shiva, marking the city's cultural homage.
Mishra emphasized the extensive preparations, stating, 'The Delhi government is fully prepared to welcome the Kanwariyas. We've established gates at 17 locations which are named after the revered Jyotirlingas and Lord Shiva. The Chief Minister's welcome is a gesture of our commitment on July 20. Previously, we had 170 camps, now we have expanded to 374.' This suggests broad approval of the Chief Minister's initiatives.
The city has coordinated with traffic police, the Public Works Department (PWD), and various volunteers to ensure seamless arrangements. 'We've ensured provisions for traffic, sanitation, and safety, with assistance from municipal workers, PWD, civil defence, and medical staff,' Mishra added. Earlier, the Kanwariyas from Gurgaon showcased a majestic journey with an 800-1,000 kg golden Shiva Kanwad, integrated with 40 litres of sacred Gangajal, enhancing the visual spectacle of the annual Kanwar Yatra.
