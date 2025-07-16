Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up to Welcome Kanwariyas with Grand Preparations

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra preps the city for Kanwariyas' arrival, announcing 17 gates named after Jyotirlingas and Lord Shiva. The Chief Minister will greet devotees on July 20, with 374 camps set up. An 800-1,000 kg golden Shiva Kanwad from Gurgaon captures public admiration during the Kanwar Yatra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:38 IST
Delhi Gears Up to Welcome Kanwariyas with Grand Preparations
Minister Kapil Mishra inspects entry gates at 17 places in Delhi for welcome of Kanwariyas (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra conducted inspections at key city entry gates on Wednesday, ensuring readiness to welcome Kanwariyas. Speaking to ANI, Mishra highlighted that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta would greet the pilgrims at Delhi's border on July 20. The entry points are symbolically named after the 12 Jyotirlingas and Lord Shiva, marking the city's cultural homage.

Mishra emphasized the extensive preparations, stating, 'The Delhi government is fully prepared to welcome the Kanwariyas. We've established gates at 17 locations which are named after the revered Jyotirlingas and Lord Shiva. The Chief Minister's welcome is a gesture of our commitment on July 20. Previously, we had 170 camps, now we have expanded to 374.' This suggests broad approval of the Chief Minister's initiatives.

The city has coordinated with traffic police, the Public Works Department (PWD), and various volunteers to ensure seamless arrangements. 'We've ensured provisions for traffic, sanitation, and safety, with assistance from municipal workers, PWD, civil defence, and medical staff,' Mishra added. Earlier, the Kanwariyas from Gurgaon showcased a majestic journey with an 800-1,000 kg golden Shiva Kanwad, integrated with 40 litres of sacred Gangajal, enhancing the visual spectacle of the annual Kanwar Yatra.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025