Swift Road Resurfacing Initiatives in Gujarat Post-Monsoon
The Municipal Corporation of Navsari, Gujarat, has initiated urgent road resurfacing after recent monsoon damages. Municipal Commissioner Dev Choudhary oversees the nighttime repairs to minimize disruption. A helpline is set up for complaints, with a two-day resolution plan. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel mandates strict compliance with pre-monsoon inspection repairs.
In a move to swiftly address the post-monsoon road damage in Navsari city, Gujarat, the Municipal Corporation has commenced crucial road resurfacing operations. Spearheaded by Municipal Commissioner Dev Choudhary, the inspections aim to ensure timely completion while minimizing transit disruptions for commuters. The repairs are strategically scheduled for night hours to avert public inconvenience.
In a conversation with ANI, Commissioner Choudhary confirmed that the Navsari Municipal Corporation is addressing all rain-induced road damages. In addition to announcing an active solution pathway, the Corporation has launched a helpline for public complaints, promising resolutions within 48 hours. Currently, 247 complaints have been registered, with 21 already under active resolution.
The state's commitment to infrastructural maintenance is further echoed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's decision to prioritize restoration of roads statewide, following comprehensive pre-monsoon assessments. These efforts encompass major highways and smaller routes across urban and rural areas. Patel has directed officials to maintain a robust supply chain of essential materials and equipment to facilitate unimpeded repair operations, emphasizing proactive and thorough maintenance efforts at all administrative levels.
