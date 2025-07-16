AstraZeneca's Anselamimab Trial Update

AstraZeneca PLC announced updates regarding Anselamimab in the treatment of AL Amyloidosis. While the results did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint across the overall patient population, further evaluations remain ongoing.

Despite this, AstraZeneca reported clinically meaningful improvements in specific subgroups. In these groups, Anselamimab demonstrated significant progress compared to a placebo, particularly regarding the time to achieve acute care management (ACM) and the frequency of cardiovascular hospitalizations (CVH).

The ongoing assessment of Anselamimab suggests promising outcomes, despite initial setbacks, underscoring AstraZeneca's commitment to exploring its potential benefits further.

