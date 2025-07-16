Left Menu

AstraZeneca's Anselamimab Trial Update

AstraZeneca announced that its trial of Anselamimab for AL Amyloidosis did not achieve statistical significance across all patients, but ongoing evaluations show meaningful improvements in a specific subgroup. These results indicate significant progress compared to the placebo in terms of time to ACM and CVH frequency.

Updated: 16-07-2025 11:41 IST
AstraZeneca PLC announced updates regarding Anselamimab in the treatment of AL Amyloidosis. While the results did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint across the overall patient population, further evaluations remain ongoing.

Despite this, AstraZeneca reported clinically meaningful improvements in specific subgroups. In these groups, Anselamimab demonstrated significant progress compared to a placebo, particularly regarding the time to achieve acute care management (ACM) and the frequency of cardiovascular hospitalizations (CVH).

The ongoing assessment of Anselamimab suggests promising outcomes, despite initial setbacks, underscoring AstraZeneca's commitment to exploring its potential benefits further.

