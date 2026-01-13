Left Menu

Arrest Raises Tensions Over Religious Access at Har Ki Pauri

Two men were arrested after a video showed them wearing 'sheikh' attire at Har Ki Pauri, causing demands for non-Hindu exclusion from Ganga ghats. They were filming for YouTube, later released, and apologized. Ganga Sabha urges restrictions on non-Hindus to maintain sacred atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 13-01-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 23:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident that has sparked both controversy and debate, police arrested two men purportedly disguised in 'sheikh' attire at Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar, after a video of them bathing at the Ganga ghat surfaced online.

The men, initially identifying as Habibullah and Habibi from Dubai, were later revealed to be Naveen Kumar and Prince, both 22-year-old residents of Sidcul in Haridwar, attempting to create content for their YouTube channel. Upon their arrest, they issued an apology for any religious disrespect.

The event has intensified calls from the Ganga Sabha and local priests to ban non-Hindus from Ganga ghats during the Kumbh Mela. This proposal is now under serious consideration by the Uttarakhand government, reflecting broader social tensions over religious access to holy sites.

