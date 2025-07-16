Left Menu

Drone Strikes Disrupt Major Oilfields in Kurdistan

Production at several oilfields in Iraq's Kurdistan region has been halted following drone attacks over three consecutive days. While there are no casualties reported, significant infrastructure damage has occurred, impacting operators such as Gulf Keystone and DNO. The attacks are suspected to be linked to Iran-backed militias.

Updated: 16-07-2025 15:09 IST
Drone strikes over three successive days have caused significant disruptions in the oilfields of Iraq's Kurdistan region, leading to halts in production. The semi-autonomous region's infrastructure sustained notable damage, prompting urgent responses from operators.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum, managing significant operations at the Shaikan field, opted to cease production temporarily as a precautionary measure. While no personnel were harmed and the assets remained intact, safety concerns tied to these attacks have escalated.

The attacks, primarily targeting the oilfields of Tawke, Peshkabour, and Ain Sifni, have come under suspicion of being initiated by Iran-backed militias, according to security sources. As investigations continue, the Kurdistan Regional Government and affected companies remain on high alert to safeguard their interests.

