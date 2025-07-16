Left Menu

Gujarat Pioneers India's First Tribal Genome Sequencing Project

Gujarat has launched a groundbreaking Tribal Genome Sequencing Project, aiming to improve healthcare in tribal communities by understanding genetic health risks. Spearheaded by Tribal Development Minister Dr. Kuber Dindor, the project will sequence genomes from 2,000 tribal individuals, fostering early disease detection and tailored healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:02 IST
Gujarat Pioneers India's First Tribal Genome Sequencing Project
Gujarat becomes first state in India to launch tribal genome sequencing project (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark initiative to enhance healthcare for tribal communities, Gujarat has launched India's first Tribal Genome Sequencing Project. Announced by Tribal Development Minister Dr. Kuber Dindor at a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar, the project aspires to deepen insights into genetic health risks among tribal populations and enhance access to personalized healthcare solutions.

The consultation, led by Dr. Dindor and State Tribal Development Minister Kunvarji Halpati, revealed that the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) will implement the project. It targets the genome sequencing of 2,000 tribal individuals from 17 districts in Gujarat, aiming to construct a genetic database to facilitate early detection and improved treatment of diseases like sickle cell anaemia and certain cancers. Additionally, it will identify immune markers, enabling tailored medical interventions.

Dr. Dindor emphasized the project's dual role as a scientific breakthrough and a healthcare milestone, bridging science with tradition. Experts highlighted the empowering potential of genomic data in tribal healthcare, stressing the initiative's focus on modern technology and data analysis. The project also tackles the genomic data gap in tribal populations, with a state-funded reference database approved for future research and policy planning.

Key figures attending the event included Members of Parliament and MLAs from tribal regions, Principal Secretaries of various departments, GSBTM and GBRC leaders, alongside scientists and tribal representatives. This spectacular initiative underscores Gujarat's leadership in biotechnology and commitment to inclusive growth and scientific innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

