Left Menu

BofA Upbeat on Vedanta Resources Amid Liquidity Improvements

Bank of America Global Research continues to back Vedanta Resources and its subsidiary, citing improved liquidity, reduced debt, and refined financial strategies. BofA acknowledged allegations by Viceroy Research but emphasized cost reductions and strategic decisions, projecting reduced debts and enhanced cash flow in coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:17 IST
BofA Upbeat on Vedanta Resources Amid Liquidity Improvements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bank of America (BofA) Global Research has reiterated its positive outlook on Vedanta Resources and its subsidiary, following a report that highlights improved liquidity and cost management. Despite allegations from Viceroy Research criticizing the company's financial structure, BofA remains optimistic due to reduced debt and strategic financial adjustments.

Vedanta has actively countered Viceroy's allegations, emphasizing recent financial maneuvers. The company has managed to bring down its debt to $5.3 billion by the end of FY 2025, aided by dividend flows and brand fees from Vedanta Ltd, along with a planned stake sale that reduced ownership to 56.4%.

BofA projects that Vedanta's debt servicing requirements will decrease significantly, with an estimated need dropping from $1.8 billion in FY25 to $1.1 billion in FY26. The firm anticipates further improvements in free cash flow at Vedanta Ltd, driven by increased earnings and potential cost savings, stating the yield on Vedanta's securities as attractive compared to other regional players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025