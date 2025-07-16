Market Volatility Fuels Morgan Stanley's Profit Surge

In a climate of market volatility, Morgan Stanley's profits soared in the second quarter, with the investment bank posting a net income of $3.5 billion, or $2.13 per share. This marked an increase from the previous year's $3.1 billion, or $1.82 per share, as the company navigated a fluctuating equity market influenced by U.S. tariffs.

Investors, spurred by economic policy shifts, repositioned portfolios, boosting Morgan Stanley's trading revenues to $16.8 billion from $15 billion a year prior. The revival of dealmaking at the quarter's end, with increased IPOs and mergers, further supported financial growth.

CEO Ted Pick expressed confidence in sustained deal discussions and activities for the year. This was echoed by rivals JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, both of whom reported robust earnings driven by strength in trading and investment banking.