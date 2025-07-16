Left Menu

True Power Limited Boosts Renewable Energy with Major Solar Plant in Uttar Pradesh

True Power Limited has launched a ₹100 crore solar panel plant in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, contributing to India's renewable energy goals with a 1 GW annual capacity. This project supports economic growth by creating jobs and reducing carbon emissions, aligning with national and state energy targets.

True Power Limited is spearheading India's renewable energy transition with an ambitious solar panel manufacturing facility in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. The company's ₹100 crore investment marks a substantial step towards energy sustainability, promising to create hundreds of jobs while bolstering the local and national economy.

The new facility boasts an impressive production capacity of 1 GW annually, enough to power up to a million homes and significantly cut fossil fuel dependency. It's a critical advancement in India's quest for clean energy, contributing to both reduced carbon emissions and energy independence.

Aligned with government initiatives, this project underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's supportive policies. True Power Limited's efforts not only fulfill Uttar Pradesh's renewable targets but also enhance the state's role as a renewable energy leader in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

