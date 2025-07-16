Maharashtra's Language Unity Debate: A Clash with Balasaheb's Vision
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale criticizes bullying of non-Marathi speakers in Maharashtra, asserting the Devendra Fadnavis government will act against it. Athawale stresses the contribution of non-Marathi communities to Mumbai and highlights the importance of language unity without intimidation, while advocating for Modi's continued leadership.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has voiced concern over the harassment of non-Marathi speakers in Maharashtra, emphasizing that the Devendra Fadnavis government will not condone such behavior.
Athawale criticized leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray for diverging from Balasaheb Thackeray's vision, underlining the contributions of non-Marathi individuals to Mumbai's economic growth. The Minister underscored that while Marathi cultural pride is significant, intimidation of non-Marathi speakers is unacceptable.
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Athawale expressed his party's support for Modi remaining in office until 2029. He also called for an investigation into the potential enrollment of Bangladeshi nationals in Bihar's electoral rolls, advocating for democratic processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
HC dismisses petition challenging Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's 2024 assembly election victory from Nagpur.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defends Shinde's "Jai Gujarat" slogan
Balasaheb Thackeray studied in English school, worked in English newspaper but never compromised on status of Marathi: Raj Thackeray.
Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's Rally Sparks Political Controversy in Maharashtra
BJP vs. Uddhav Thackeray: The Patidar Controversy in Gujarat