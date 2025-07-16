Left Menu

Transforming Agriculture: The Impact of Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana

The Union Cabinet has approved the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, allocating Rs 24,000 crore annually for six years. Targeting 100 districts, the scheme aims to boost crop yields, encourage crop diversification, and promote sustainable agricultural practices, impacting 1.7 crore farmers.

Updated: 16-07-2025 19:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has given the green light to the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, a bold initiative with a significant annual budget of Rs 24,000 crore earmarked for six years. Aimed at revitalizing agricultural productivity across 100 districts, this scheme stands to benefit approximately 1.7 crore farmers.

Beginning in October, aligned with the rabi season, the plan aims to address key issues like low cropping intensity and limited credit availability. This initiative encompasses 36 existing schemes across multiple departments and seeks local partnerships with the private sector.

Committees will oversee the scheme's execution at various government levels, with district plans aligning with national objectives centered around crop diversification and sustainable practices. Progress will be assessed with 117 key performance indicators, potentially elevating the country's agricultural standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

