Drone Strikes Disrupt Oil Production in Iraqi Kurdistan

In a significant disruption to the oil industry, drone attacks have slashed crude output in Iraq's Kurdistan region by up to 150,000 barrels per day.

The attacks, which occurred earlier this week, specifically targeted major oilfields including Shaikan, Tawke, and Sarsang, prompting immediate shutdowns.

Operators Gulf Keystone and DNO have confirmed these closures, citing safety concerns while damage assessments are underway.

