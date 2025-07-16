Left Menu

Drone Strikes Disrupt Oil Production in Iraqi Kurdistan

Recent drone attacks in Iraq's Kurdistan region have significantly disrupted oil production, with an estimated decrease of 140,000 to 150,000 barrels per day. The strikes targeted key oilfields, prompting temporary shutdowns by operators like Gulf Keystone and DNO due to safety concerns and damage assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:06 IST
Drone Strikes Disrupt Oil Production in Iraqi Kurdistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant disruption to the oil industry, drone attacks have slashed crude output in Iraq's Kurdistan region by up to 150,000 barrels per day.

The attacks, which occurred earlier this week, specifically targeted major oilfields including Shaikan, Tawke, and Sarsang, prompting immediate shutdowns.

Operators Gulf Keystone and DNO have confirmed these closures, citing safety concerns while damage assessments are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

