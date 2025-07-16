Drone Strikes Cripple Kurdistan Oilfields, Halting Production
Drone attacks have significantly impacted crude production in Iraqi Kurdistan, reducing it by up to 150,000 barrels per day. Multiple oilfields have shut down due to infrastructure damage. Major companies like Gulf Keystone Petroleum and DNO have temporarily halted operations, while investigations point towards Iran-backed militia involvement.
Drone strikes have brought a third day of chaos to the oilfields in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, causing a drastic cut in crude output, now reduced by 140,000 to 150,000 barrels per day. Energy officials report infrastructure damage, which has led to multiple operational shutdowns, but no claims for responsibility have been made.
The region was producing around 285,000 barrels per day, officials from the Iraqi Kurdistan energy sector confirmed. Substantial damage has forced several oilfields to halt, with the Kurdistan's Ministry of Natural Resources noting the dual threats to infrastructure and civilian worker safety.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum has halted production at the Shaikan field, one of Kurdistan's largest oil finds, citing nearby attacks. Meanwhile, amid non-impact on assets, the company prioritized safeguarding staff. Faced with bomb-dropping drones targeting oilfields like Tawke and Peshkabour, the Kurdistan Regional Government has reported ongoing damage assessments and suspicious links to Iran-backed militias.
