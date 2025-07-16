Left Menu

Drone Strikes Cripple Kurdistan Oilfields, Halting Production

Drone attacks have significantly impacted crude production in Iraqi Kurdistan, reducing it by up to 150,000 barrels per day. Multiple oilfields have shut down due to infrastructure damage. Major companies like Gulf Keystone Petroleum and DNO have temporarily halted operations, while investigations point towards Iran-backed militia involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:30 IST
Drone Strikes Cripple Kurdistan Oilfields, Halting Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Drone strikes have brought a third day of chaos to the oilfields in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, causing a drastic cut in crude output, now reduced by 140,000 to 150,000 barrels per day. Energy officials report infrastructure damage, which has led to multiple operational shutdowns, but no claims for responsibility have been made.

The region was producing around 285,000 barrels per day, officials from the Iraqi Kurdistan energy sector confirmed. Substantial damage has forced several oilfields to halt, with the Kurdistan's Ministry of Natural Resources noting the dual threats to infrastructure and civilian worker safety.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum has halted production at the Shaikan field, one of Kurdistan's largest oil finds, citing nearby attacks. Meanwhile, amid non-impact on assets, the company prioritized safeguarding staff. Faced with bomb-dropping drones targeting oilfields like Tawke and Peshkabour, the Kurdistan Regional Government has reported ongoing damage assessments and suspicious links to Iran-backed militias.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025