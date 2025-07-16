Left Menu

Revamp of India's Agriculture Landscape: PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana Set to Launch

The Union Cabinet has approved the Prime Minister's Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana to address agricultural productivity imbalances. Aiming to boost crop output and farming practices, the scheme will converge 36 plans and benefit 1.7 crore farmers nationwide, with Rs 24,000 crore allocated annually for at least six years.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Union Cabinet's approval of the Prime Minister's Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana marks a significant step in tackling agricultural productivity disparities across India. Announced in the 2025-26 Budget, the scheme targets districts with low productivity and crop density, beginning in the Rabi season this October.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted that the scheme results from the agricultural advancements made over the past decade. Despite a 40% increase in food grain production, regional productivity inequalities persist. The initiative seeks to implement 36 converged schemes in low-output regions to foster growth.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that 100 districts will be selected based on productivity, cropping intensity, and credit factors. With a significant financial outlay and an aim to improve national agricultural indicators, the scheme promotes sustainable practices and aspirations for increased self-reliance across the sector.

