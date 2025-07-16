Revamp of India's Agriculture Landscape: PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana Set to Launch

The Union Cabinet's approval of the Prime Minister's Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana marks a significant step in tackling agricultural productivity disparities across India. Announced in the 2025-26 Budget, the scheme targets districts with low productivity and crop density, beginning in the Rabi season this October.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted that the scheme results from the agricultural advancements made over the past decade. Despite a 40% increase in food grain production, regional productivity inequalities persist. The initiative seeks to implement 36 converged schemes in low-output regions to foster growth.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that 100 districts will be selected based on productivity, cropping intensity, and credit factors. With a significant financial outlay and an aim to improve national agricultural indicators, the scheme promotes sustainable practices and aspirations for increased self-reliance across the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)