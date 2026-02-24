Left Menu

Union Cabinet Approves Kerala to Keralam Name Change

The Union Cabinet approved Kerala's proposal to rename itself 'Keralam', aligning with its historical roots. Originating from Dravidian linguistic traditions, the name reflects ancient political and cultural history. With political consensus growing, the decision was made ahead of upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, following repeated calls from the state's Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:18 IST
Union Cabinet Approves Kerala to Keralam Name Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet approved the Kerala government's proposal to officially rename the state as 'Keralam'. This decision reflects a shift back to the region's ancient linguistic and historical roots that span several centuries.

Historically rooted in Dravidian tradition, the name change comes after repeated resolutions passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly, urging the central government to amend the country's Constitution to recognize 'Keralam' as the state's official name in all languages. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received bipartisan support from both the ruling and opposition parties.

Historians draw connections to the ancient Chera dynasty, where the name 'Keralam' originated. The move, supported recently by the Kerala BJP, is seen as a step to preserve linguistic culture and foster social unity prior to the impending Assembly elections in Kerala.

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

 India
2
Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

 Global
3
Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

 India
4
Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026