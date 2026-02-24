Union Cabinet Approves Kerala to Keralam Name Change

On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet approved the Kerala government's proposal to officially rename the state as 'Keralam'. This decision reflects a shift back to the region's ancient linguistic and historical roots that span several centuries.

Historically rooted in Dravidian tradition, the name change comes after repeated resolutions passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly, urging the central government to amend the country's Constitution to recognize 'Keralam' as the state's official name in all languages. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received bipartisan support from both the ruling and opposition parties.

Historians draw connections to the ancient Chera dynasty, where the name 'Keralam' originated. The move, supported recently by the Kerala BJP, is seen as a step to preserve linguistic culture and foster social unity prior to the impending Assembly elections in Kerala.