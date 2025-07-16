Left Menu

Reliance Power's Ambitious Fundraising Venture

Reliance Power's board approved raising up to Rs 9,000 crore through equity shares and non-convertible debentures. Rs 6,000 crore will come from equity-linked instruments aimed at institutional buyers, while Rs 3,000 crore will be through debentures. This ambitious move awaits necessary permissions and approvals.

In a significant financial move, Reliance Power announced on Wednesday its board's decision to raise an impressive Rs 9,000 crore through diverse financial mechanisms.

The board has greenlit a strategy to seek member authorization for securing Rs 6,000 crore by issuing equity shares or other eligible securities aimed at qualified institutional buyers. This could be achieved via a Qualified Institutions Placement, a follow-on public offer, or a combination of both.

Additionally, the company plans to issue secured or unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures worth up to Rs 3,000 crore in various tranches, possibly through private placement. These ambitious financial endeavors are subject to regulatory permissions and compliance with legal prerequisites.

