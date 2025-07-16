Reliance Infrastructure Set to Raise Rs 9,000 Crore: A Financial Leap

Reliance Infrastructure, in a strategic financial move, announced plans to raise up to Rs 9,000 crore following board approval. The decision was disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The company aims to secure Rs 6,000 crore through equity shares and other securities for qualified institutional buyers, using methods such as a Qualified Institutions Placement or follow-on public offer.

Additionally, it plans to issue secured or unsecured non-convertible debentures worth Rs 3,000 crore across multiple tranches. These initiatives await necessary regulatory nods and compliance with legal stipulations.

