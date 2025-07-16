Reliance Infrastructure Set to Raise Rs 9,000 Crore: A Financial Leap
Reliance Infrastructure's board approved fundraising up to Rs 9,000 crore through various financial instruments. This includes raising Rs 6,000 crore via equity-linked instruments to qualified institutional buyers and Rs 3,000 crore through non-convertible debentures. Regulatory permissions and adherence to legal provisions are required for this initiative.
Reliance Infrastructure, in a strategic financial move, announced plans to raise up to Rs 9,000 crore following board approval. The decision was disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
The company aims to secure Rs 6,000 crore through equity shares and other securities for qualified institutional buyers, using methods such as a Qualified Institutions Placement or follow-on public offer.
Additionally, it plans to issue secured or unsecured non-convertible debentures worth Rs 3,000 crore across multiple tranches. These initiatives await necessary regulatory nods and compliance with legal stipulations.
