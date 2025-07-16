Inspiring Minds: Assam Rifles' 14th Raising Day and Youth Engagement Program

In a fitting celebration of its 14th Raising Day, the Assam Rifles invited Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General of Assam Rifles, to visit its headquarters in Laitumkhrah, Shillong. The unit has achieved significant recognition for its dedication to internal security, disaster relief, anti-narcotics operations, and border security in just 13 years, according to an official statement.

During the Sanik Sammelan, Lt Gen Lakhera lauded the ranks for their achievements and operational efficiency. Exceptional contributors were honored with DG Assam Rifles Commendation cards. In an inspiring move to engage young minds, 115 students from Holy Cross School, Kumarghat, participated in 'A Day with Company Commander' program at Shoorveer Battalion, Radhanagar, enriching their understanding of the Armed Forces.

The students, introduced to military etiquette and customs, were captivated by live arms demonstrations and a dog show displaying the skills of tracker dogs. Their tour included a visit to a Drone Lab and the ceremonial Quarter Guard, culminating in a shared meal at the Officers' Mess. The day left the students motivated, many expressing newfound aspirations to join the Defense Forces.

