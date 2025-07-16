Left Menu

Chandigarh Police Crack Down: Major Heroin Bust and Legislative Milestones

Chandigarh Police nabbed a repeat offender, seizing 245.32 grams of heroin and suspected drug money. Arrests align with Punjab's new legislative measures against drug and sacrilege crimes, promising strict penalties for offenders, amid ongoing investigations to dismantle trafficking networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:40 IST
Accused in police custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Chandigarh Police have made a significant arrest, detaining a repeat offender, Sushil Kumar, and seizing 245.32 grams of heroin in the Manimajra area. The arrest occurred during routine patrol when Kumar, an Uber motorcycle rider, was found with 7.32 grams of the illicit drug.

Following Kumar's disclosure under Section 23(2) of the BSA, authorities conducted a raid at his residence, where they recovered Rs 2,22,500 in suspected drug money. Additional quantities of heroin were found concealed in his motorcycle, tying Kumar to a larger trafficking operation.

In a related development, the Punjab Assembly passed stringent bills against sacrilege and drug-related crimes, which were unanimously supported. The new legislative measures are part of a broader crackdown, ensuring severe punishments for offenders and addressing citizen concerns over rising crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

