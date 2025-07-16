Rahul Gandhi Promises Justice Amid Outrage Over Odisha Self-Immolation Case

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, extended his condolences following the tragic death of a student from Odisha's Balasore, who died by self-immolation. Gandhi spoke with the victim's father, promising that justice would be sought in the case, which has sparked national outrage.

The father relayed the Opposition leader's assurance of support. Gandhi pledged his backing in securing justice, telling the family that the nation stands with them in this fight. He emphasized the necessity of strict laws against such heinous crimes. The Balasore case has been heavily criticized by various political factions.

Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das publicly condemned the state's handling of the case, linking it to prolonged harassment faced by the victim without adequate institutional response. Das warned of escalating protests if satisfactory action isn't taken by authorities imminently. The victim's plight and subsequent death underscore the need for urgent reform.