Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Promises Justice Amid Outrage Over Odisha Self-Immolation Case

Rahul Gandhi conveyed his condolences over the death of an Odisha student who self-immolated due to alleged harassment. He assured the victim's family of securing justice, as the case garners widespread criticism. Odisha Congress demanded quick action, promising to intensify protests if unmet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:54 IST
Rahul Gandhi Promises Justice Amid Outrage Over Odisha Self-Immolation Case
Father of Balasore self-immolation victim (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, extended his condolences following the tragic death of a student from Odisha's Balasore, who died by self-immolation. Gandhi spoke with the victim's father, promising that justice would be sought in the case, which has sparked national outrage.

The father relayed the Opposition leader's assurance of support. Gandhi pledged his backing in securing justice, telling the family that the nation stands with them in this fight. He emphasized the necessity of strict laws against such heinous crimes. The Balasore case has been heavily criticized by various political factions.

Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das publicly condemned the state's handling of the case, linking it to prolonged harassment faced by the victim without adequate institutional response. Das warned of escalating protests if satisfactory action isn't taken by authorities imminently. The victim's plight and subsequent death underscore the need for urgent reform.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025