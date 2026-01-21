Justice Served: 10-Year Sentence for Nuh District Convict

A Fast Track Special Court in Nuh has handed down a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man convicted of kidnapping and raping a minor in 2022, according to the local police.

The court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Ashu Sanjeev Tinjan, also fined the convict Rs 33,000, with an enhanced sentence for non-payment.

In May 2022, the case emerged following a FIR at Nagina police station, accusing Faisal of the heinous act. The police gathered evidence leading to the conviction, and the verdict was delivered on January 16.