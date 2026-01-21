Left Menu

Justice Served: 10-Year Sentence for Nuh District Convict

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Fast Track Special Court in Nuh for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in 2022. The court also imposed a fine, with additional jail time for non-payment. The case involved threats and was brought to justice this year.

Gurugram | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:59 IST
Justice Served: 10-Year Sentence for Nuh District Convict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Fast Track Special Court in Nuh has handed down a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man convicted of kidnapping and raping a minor in 2022, according to the local police.

The court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Ashu Sanjeev Tinjan, also fined the convict Rs 33,000, with an enhanced sentence for non-payment.

In May 2022, the case emerged following a FIR at Nagina police station, accusing Faisal of the heinous act. The police gathered evidence leading to the conviction, and the verdict was delivered on January 16.

