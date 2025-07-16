EU Gas Sanctions Stalemate: Slovakia Holds the Line

The European Union faced a deadlock for a second day as they failed to approve a new sanctions package against Russia. Slovakia, seeking assurances concerning gas supplies, continued to delay the decision, according to EU diplomats who spoke with Reuters.

Slovakia's government refuses to support the sanctions without guarantees to mitigate potential harm from the EU's independent plans to phase out Russian gas by 2027. The phase-out requires a reinforced majority of EU countries for approval, but sanctions demand unanimity.

The proposed sanctions would mark the EU's 18th set against Russia since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Slovakia fears ending Russian gas supplies could lead to shortages and increased costs, pushing for an exemption until 2034 to honor existing contracts.

