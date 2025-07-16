Left Menu

Tech Boost: Enhanced Security at Amarnath Yatra with Surveillance Innovations

The Kulgam Police have bolstered security for the Amarnath Yatra by deploying advanced surveillance, including geo-fencing and facial recognition, on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. Meanwhile, vibrant celebratory lights and meticulous sanitation efforts at Yatri Niwas enhance the experience for pilgrims, as they undertake the revered pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:35 IST
Kulgam police enhance Amarnath Yatra security with real-time tech (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant enhancement of security measures for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, the Kulgam Police have introduced cutting-edge surveillance technologies along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. These advancements include geo-fencing and facial recognition systems aimed at robustly tracking the movement of both pilgrims and vehicles in real-time.

The implementation of geo-fencing within Kulgam's jurisdiction enables efficient monitoring to detect potential threats, complemented by facial recognition systems to heighten overall security during the yatra. Concurrently, the Yatri Niwas of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board at Chanderkote in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district has been adorned with tricolour lights, contributing to the festive spirit.

Pilgrims have expressed satisfaction with the government's efforts, citing an array of facilities available, as well as a pronounced sense of safety and celebration akin to Diwali. Furthermore, extensive sanitation measures are in place, overseen by the Ramban district administration, ensuring cleanliness and hygiene with the deployment of over 1,200 washrooms and 200 sanitation workers. The 38-day annual pilgrimage to the sacred cave shrine commenced on July 3, continuing fervently as devotees journey through the scenic routes of both Pahalgam and Baltal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

