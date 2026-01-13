Left Menu

Injustice in Jammu and Kashmir: Scrutinizing the Dark Side of Governance

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti criticized the termination of five government employees for suspected terror links, calling it a normalization of injustice. She accused the Lieutenant Governor's administration of arbitrary dismissals, highlighting the impact on families and questioning the fairness of such government actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:07 IST
Injustice in Jammu and Kashmir: Scrutinizing the Dark Side of Governance
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has openly criticized the recent dismissal of five government employees in Jammu and Kashmir, attributing it to alleged terror connections. Mufti condemned this action as a 'normalization of injustice' by the current administration.

The former Chief Minister strongly alleged that the Lieutenant Governor's administration has made these 'arbitrary terminations' a common practice, posing a serious threat to genuine governance. She argued that the 'rule of law' and 'due process' are being disregarded, leading to widespread unfairness.

Since 2020, a total of 85 government employees have been dismissed under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution without formal inquiries, supposedly due to security concerns. This provision allows such actions if deemed necessary by the President or Governor in the interest of state security, intensifying the debate on civil rights in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

 Global
2
US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

 India
3
Trump's Enigmatic Message to Iran Protesters: 'Help is on Its Way'

Trump's Enigmatic Message to Iran Protesters: 'Help is on Its Way'

 Global
4
Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death

Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026