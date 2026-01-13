Injustice in Jammu and Kashmir: Scrutinizing the Dark Side of Governance

Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has openly criticized the recent dismissal of five government employees in Jammu and Kashmir, attributing it to alleged terror connections. Mufti condemned this action as a 'normalization of injustice' by the current administration.

The former Chief Minister strongly alleged that the Lieutenant Governor's administration has made these 'arbitrary terminations' a common practice, posing a serious threat to genuine governance. She argued that the 'rule of law' and 'due process' are being disregarded, leading to widespread unfairness.

Since 2020, a total of 85 government employees have been dismissed under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution without formal inquiries, supposedly due to security concerns. This provision allows such actions if deemed necessary by the President or Governor in the interest of state security, intensifying the debate on civil rights in the region.

