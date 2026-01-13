Jammu and Kashmir Reinvents Healthcare: A New Era of Medical Excellence
Jammu and Kashmir is becoming a medical hub with expanded infrastructure and education capacity. The region now boasts AIIMS facilities, medical colleges, and healthcare centers, improving access to quality medical services, particularly in remote areas. Government interventions have lowered infant mortality and enhanced healthcare delivery in the Union Territory.
Jammu and Kashmir's healthcare sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation, emerging as a burgeoning medical hub due to increased infrastructure and educational capacity, health officials announced on Tuesday.
The region now hosts two AIIMS, 12 government medical colleges, and numerous health and wellness centers, significantly bolstering healthcare services from tertiary institutions to rural areas.
Strategic government interventions aim to offer quality healthcare in difficult terrains, with the expansion of medical education aiming to resolve doctor shortages and enhance specialty care, officials reported.
