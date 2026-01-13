Jammu and Kashmir Reinvents Healthcare: A New Era of Medical Excellence

Jammu and Kashmir's healthcare sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation, emerging as a burgeoning medical hub due to increased infrastructure and educational capacity, health officials announced on Tuesday.

The region now hosts two AIIMS, 12 government medical colleges, and numerous health and wellness centers, significantly bolstering healthcare services from tertiary institutions to rural areas.

Strategic government interventions aim to offer quality healthcare in difficult terrains, with the expansion of medical education aiming to resolve doctor shortages and enhance specialty care, officials reported.

