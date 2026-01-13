Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Reinvents Healthcare: A New Era of Medical Excellence

Jammu and Kashmir is becoming a medical hub with expanded infrastructure and education capacity. The region now boasts AIIMS facilities, medical colleges, and healthcare centers, improving access to quality medical services, particularly in remote areas. Government interventions have lowered infant mortality and enhanced healthcare delivery in the Union Territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:08 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Reinvents Healthcare: A New Era of Medical Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's healthcare sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation, emerging as a burgeoning medical hub due to increased infrastructure and educational capacity, health officials announced on Tuesday.

The region now hosts two AIIMS, 12 government medical colleges, and numerous health and wellness centers, significantly bolstering healthcare services from tertiary institutions to rural areas.

Strategic government interventions aim to offer quality healthcare in difficult terrains, with the expansion of medical education aiming to resolve doctor shortages and enhance specialty care, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

 Global
2
SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

 Global
3
Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

 Global
4
US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026