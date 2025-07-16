Urgent Plea for SIT in Dharmasthala Mass Burials
Lawyers urge Karnataka CM to form a Special Investigation Team to probe mass murders and burials in Dharmasthala. Despite an eyewitness and FIR, local police handle the case. Legal complexities emerged as the complainant's statement was recorded without lawyer presence, raising concerns over process integrity.
A group of concerned lawyers met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to urge the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate alleged mass murders, rapes, and burials in Dharmasthala. The lawyers highlighted that although an eyewitness had given a confessional statement and an FIR registered, the investigation by local police seems to be sluggish and not aligned with the mandate of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
The advocates requested the SIT to be overseen by an ADGP-level officer and a sitting or retired High Court Judge, supported by forensic experts including DNA and digital forensics, and to implement video recordings during the investigation. They stressed the urgency for prompt intervention by the Chief Minister to uphold the rule of law and ensure justice is served.
Concerns arose when the complainant's statement was recorded without legal representatives present, despite being instructed otherwise. The complainant, sheltered under the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018, has offered to provide detailed information regarding the case on assurances of safety and legal protection for himself and his family.
