Chhattisgarh Celebrates Journalism and Legislative Excellence in Silver Jubilee Year

The Chhattisgarh government hosted an 'Award of Excellence' ceremony in the state legislative assembly to honor journalists and MLAs for their contributions. The event, attended by key state leaders, marked the assembly's 25-year milestone and aimed to inspire ongoing commitment to public service and journalism.

Chhattisgarh government organise 'Award of Excellence' ceremony (Photo: @vishnudsai/X). Image Credit: ANI
The Chhattisgarh government held a prestigious 'Award of Excellence' ceremony at the legislative assembly on Wednesday, recognizing journalists and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) for their crucial contributions. The event, graced by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, and Governor Raman Deka, marked a significant occasion in the state's history.

Raman Singh, the Assembly Speaker, addressed an audience filled with dignitaries and honorees, extending his greetings to the MLAs, journalists, and cameramen awarded at the ceremony. He emphasized that although specific MLAs were being acknowledged, all 90 legislators deserve praise for their roles as representatives of Chhattisgarh's people. Singh highlighted the event's historic significance as it celebrated the assembly's 25-year journey, noting its status as the final award ceremony before relocating to a new building.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called the ceremony a 'moment of inspiration,' intending to motivate MLAs and journalists to further dedicate themselves to the state's advancement. He remarked on the day's importance, saying, 'Raising public interest issues is the duty of MLAs. Chhattisgarh is a young state, and we are celebrating our silver jubilee year.' Sai also participated in a tree plantation drive in Atal Nagar-Nava Raipur as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign, showing a commitment to environmental sustainability.

