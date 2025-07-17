Market Jitters Amid Powell Speculation and Tariffs Impact
Markets reacted with volatility when rumors of President Trump potentially firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spread, but subsequently stabilized after Trump contradicted these claims. Investors remain concerned over the impact of tariffs and mixed inflation signals amidst earnings season, while global equities showed varied performances.
Equity indexes experienced slight gains on Wednesday, while the dollar weakened alongside U.S. bond yields. This market behavior followed reassurance from President Donald Trump, who stated it was 'highly unlikely' he would dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, amid earlier fears of his removal.
Investor confidence seesawed at midday, with stock prices dipping, the dollar dropping, and gold climbing due to concerns Trump aimed to replace Powell. Tensions eased after Trump dismissed reports of such plans, yet criticisms of Powell's monetary policy actions persist, highlighting ongoing uncertainties in the market.
Despite some market recovery, investors tread cautiously as tariffs continue to impact inflation. Wall Street indices climbed, including a rise in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite, albeit with mixed signals globally. The U.S. dollar saw declines against currencies like the euro and yen, amidst rising inflation concerns and fluctuating commodity prices.
