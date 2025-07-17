Cooling System Alert Shuts Down Belarus Nuclear Plant Unit
The Belarusian nuclear power plant in Astravets halted the operation of its second unit due to a cooling system alert. Despite safety concerns from neighboring countries, the Belarusian energy ministry assured that the incident posed no threat. The plant provides 40% of the nation's electricity.
The Belarusian nuclear power station located in Astravets has temporarily decommissioned the second of its two units. This decision follows the detection of an alarm signaling an anomaly within the non-nuclear cooling system, according to a late Wednesday announcement by the energy ministry.
Sitting just 15 kilometers from Lithuania, the power plant has been under scrutiny particularly from nearby nations and global entities concerned about its safety standards. In response, the Belarusian energy ministry has stated via their Telegram channel that the situation is under control and does not compromise the plant's safe operations.
The nuclear plant, operational since 2020 for its first unit and followed by the second unit in 2023, contributes approximately 40% to Belarus' electricity requirements. Despite its significant role, Baltic states have ceased electricity imports from the plant citing ongoing safety disputes.
