Gurdeep Singh's Tenure Extended as NTPC CMD Amid Candidate Struggle
The government has extended Gurdeep Singh's tenure as CMD of NTPC by a year, a decision influenced by the unsuccessful search for a suitable replacement by the PESB. Singh will lead NTPC, India's largest power producer, until July 2026 as approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.
Updated: 17-07-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:17 IST
The government has announced the extension of Gurdeep Singh's tenure as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NTPC, India's premier power-producing entity, by one more year.
This decision, highlighted in an official notification, follows a challenging candidate search by the Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB), which found no suitable replacement among a dozen interviewed candidates.
Singh, now expected to lead the power giant until the end of July 2026, originally planned to retire in July 2025, as endorsed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.
