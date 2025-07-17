Left Menu

Gurdeep Singh's Tenure Extended as NTPC CMD Amid Candidate Struggle

The government has extended Gurdeep Singh's tenure as CMD of NTPC by a year, a decision influenced by the unsuccessful search for a suitable replacement by the PESB. Singh will lead NTPC, India's largest power producer, until July 2026 as approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:17 IST
Gurdeep Singh's Tenure Extended as NTPC CMD Amid Candidate Struggle
Gurdeep Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The government has announced the extension of Gurdeep Singh's tenure as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NTPC, India's premier power-producing entity, by one more year.

This decision, highlighted in an official notification, follows a challenging candidate search by the Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB), which found no suitable replacement among a dozen interviewed candidates.

Singh, now expected to lead the power giant until the end of July 2026, originally planned to retire in July 2025, as endorsed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025