A Sakthivel Takes Charge as AEPC Chairman, Aims to Bolster India's Apparel Exports

A Sakthivel has been appointed as the chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), marking his fifth term at the helm of the organization.

Sakthivel succeeds Sudhir Sekhri and will focus on strengthening India's position in the global apparel market.

He plans to collaborate with the Indian government and industry stakeholders to expand market access, address sustainability challenges, and mitigate the impact of adverse tariff measures imposed by the US on Indian apparel exports.

Sakthivel has significantly contributed to the development of Tiruppur as a global knitwear hub, boosting exports from Rs 15 crore in 1984 to Rs 45,000 crore in 2024-25.

In his new role, Sakthivel met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought an increase in the cap limit under the interest subvention scheme to enhance the competitiveness and liquidity of MSME exporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)