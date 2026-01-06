Unexpected Resignation: BSSC Chairman Alok Raj Steps Down

In a surprising development, Alok Raj, a retired Indian Police Service officer of the 1989 batch, has resigned from his newly appointed position as chairman of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission. The resignation came just a week after he took on the role, citing personal and unavoidable reasons.

Raj was appointed to the prestigious post on December 31, 2025, but his tenure was cut short by his unexpected decision to step down. This move has raised questions and speculation, as Raj declined to provide further details about the reasons behind his resignation.

Before his brief stint at the BSSC, Raj had an accomplished career, serving as the Director General of Police and as the chairman-cum-CMD of the Bihar Police Building Construction Corporation. The sudden resignation has prompted discussions about its implications on the commission's future operations.

