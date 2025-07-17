Left Menu

Tragic Deaths Highlight Financial Struggles, Crime in Hyderabad

A young couple from different communities was found dead in Hyderabad, allegedly due to financial struggles leading to suicide. In a separate incident, a man was shot dead during a morning walk. Both cases are under investigation by local authorities.

Tragic Deaths Highlight Financial Struggles, Crime in Hyderabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events in Hyderabad, a young couple from different backgrounds was discovered dead in their residence on Wednesday. The authorities suspect suicide due to financial troubles and have transferred the bodies for post-mortem at Osmania General Hospital.

An officer from the Amberpet police station stated that Asia Hashim Khan, 29, and Pavan Kumavath, 21, had been confronting financial difficulties, which allegedly resulted in their suicide. Initial investigations suggest the couple used a saree to hang themselves from a ceiling fan.

Meanwhile, another shocking incident was reported in Shalivahana Nagar. A man named Chandu Naik was found dead after being shot during an early morning walk. The Malakpet Police are investigating the crime, with the body sent for examination. Both incidents underscore concerning trends in regional safety and economic hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

