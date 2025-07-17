Odisha Bandh Escalates: From Political Protest to People’s Movement

The Odisha bandh, initially spearheaded by eight political parties, has transformed into a widespread people's protest. Led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and its leader Suresh Panigrahi, the movement draws attention following the tragic self-immolation of a Fakir Mohan College student, resulting in significant statewide disruption.

Panigrahi emphasized the inclusive nature of the protest, noting the participation of multiple opposition parties and civic groups. The BJP, currently in power, faces criticism for its governance, particularly regarding women's safety. The protest led to massive closures in Bhubaneswar and beyond, impacting fuel stations, shops, and public transport, with effects felt across Odisha.

The underlying catalyst for the bandh was the alleged harassment of a 20-year-old student, culminating in her death. Opposition parties, including the Congress, are demanding accountability and a judicial probe, pointing to state failures in addressing the student's grievances effectively. Arrests have been made, but tensions and demands for justice persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)