Odisha Bandh Escalates: From Political Protest to People’s Movement

The Odisha bandh has expanded beyond an eight-party protest to become a widespread people's movement. The protest, triggered by a student's tragic self-immolation due to sexual harassment, disrupted daily life, spurring demands for a judicial investigation and the resignation of the State Higher Education Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:42 IST
CPI(M) leader Suresh Panigrahi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Odisha bandh, initially spearheaded by eight political parties, has transformed into a widespread people's protest. Led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and its leader Suresh Panigrahi, the movement draws attention following the tragic self-immolation of a Fakir Mohan College student, resulting in significant statewide disruption.

Panigrahi emphasized the inclusive nature of the protest, noting the participation of multiple opposition parties and civic groups. The BJP, currently in power, faces criticism for its governance, particularly regarding women's safety. The protest led to massive closures in Bhubaneswar and beyond, impacting fuel stations, shops, and public transport, with effects felt across Odisha.

The underlying catalyst for the bandh was the alleged harassment of a 20-year-old student, culminating in her death. Opposition parties, including the Congress, are demanding accountability and a judicial probe, pointing to state failures in addressing the student's grievances effectively. Arrests have been made, but tensions and demands for justice persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

