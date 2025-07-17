Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail in High-Profile Impersonation Case

A Delhi court has granted interim anticipatory bail to Oindrila Dasgupta, who is accused of impersonating a Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) official to deceive a complainant out of Rs 16 lakh with promises of discounted electronics, including iPhones. Prosecutors allege that Dasgupta forged documents, including signatures of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Deputy Director Priyanka S. Agarwal, while posing as a government representative. The MCA confirmed no authorization or such transactions existed.

Defense lawyers, including Advocate Sumit Gehlot, contended that the FIR stemmed from a civil monetary dispute rather than a criminal conspiracy. Gehlot submitted that the complainant had lent Rs 15.65 lakh to Dasgupta under a notarized agreement, and a significant portion had been repaid. Allegations arose after the misuse of a post-dated cheque, and the defense highlighted Dasgupta's cooperation and professional background.

The court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Partap Singh Laler, acknowledged the conflicting narratives and pending forensic assessments. The Judge considered the defense's argument about a potential conflict of interest involving the initial investigating officer, Kavish Lakra, who is related to a key witness. Consequently, the investigation was transferred. Interim bail was granted with conditions, including providing a bond, active communication, and maintaining evidence integrity. The decision awaits a forensic report outcome.

