Left Menu

Rival Gang Strikes: Prisoner Shot at Patna Hospital

A prisoner, Chandan Mishra, notorious for several murder charges, was shot by unidentified assailants at Paras Hospital in Patna. He was on parole for medical treatment. Authorities suspect involvement of a rival gang and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:45 IST
Rival Gang Strikes: Prisoner Shot at Patna Hospital
Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident at a Patna hospital, prisoner Chandan Mishra was shot by unidentified assailants, according to police reports on Thursday. Mishra, a notorious criminal with multiple murder charges, was attacked while out on medical parole at Paras Hospital.

Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack by a rival gang. Despite the severity of his injuries, Mishra is currently undergoing treatment. Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma has indicated that the Buxar district resident, Mishra, was transferred from Buxar to Bhagalpur jail prior to his parole.

The authorities are actively pursuing leads to identify the shooters, who have been captured in photographs. Assistance from the Buxar police is sought in connection to the Chandan Sheru gang suspected of involvement. The investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025