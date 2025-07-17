Rival Gang Strikes: Prisoner Shot at Patna Hospital

In a shocking incident at a Patna hospital, prisoner Chandan Mishra was shot by unidentified assailants, according to police reports on Thursday. Mishra, a notorious criminal with multiple murder charges, was attacked while out on medical parole at Paras Hospital.

Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack by a rival gang. Despite the severity of his injuries, Mishra is currently undergoing treatment. Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma has indicated that the Buxar district resident, Mishra, was transferred from Buxar to Bhagalpur jail prior to his parole.

The authorities are actively pursuing leads to identify the shooters, who have been captured in photographs. Assistance from the Buxar police is sought in connection to the Chandan Sheru gang suspected of involvement. The investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)