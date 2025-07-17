Telangana's Vegetable Prices Soar Amidst Rainfall Deficit

A severe lack of rainfall in Telangana is driving a notable rise in vegetable prices, straining both consumers and vendors. The significant increase in the prices of staple vegetables, including tomatoes, beans, and chillies, poses challenges for middle-class and low-income families.

The scarcity of rainfall has reduced local yields, compelling traders to source vegetables from other states, where they frequently suffer damage due to rain. As per market data, the prices for tomatoes, beans, and chillies have surged by 30-50% recently.

Current market trends indicate that tomatoes, which previously cost ₹20 per kg, are now priced between ₹30-40 per kg. Beans have soared from ₹60-70 per kg to ₹90-100, and chillies have jumped from ₹60-70 to ₹100 per kg, significantly impacting local vendors due to dwindling sales. Customers are buying less, disrupting vendor operations.

Sataiah, a vendor, voiced his concerns about how the price hikes are affecting his business, stating that without rain, prices could escalate further. Similarly, consumer Sharath highlighted the difficulty posed by the rising costs, noting substantial price hikes.

While increased rainfall could enhance crop yields and ease the burden, the current scenario underscores the urgency of bolstering the agricultural sector's resilience. Addressing infrastructure deficiencies and advancing sustainable farming practices are crucial in mitigating climate-induced impacts on vegetable supply and pricing. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)