Left Menu

Telangana's Vegetable Prices Soar Amidst Rainfall Deficit

Telangana's vegetable prices have climbed sharply due to insufficient rainfall, affecting consumers and vendors. Essential vegetables like tomatoes and chillies have seen price hikes of 30-50%. Consumers, especially low-income families, struggle with the soaring costs. Relief is anticipated only with improved rainfall and crop production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:21 IST
Telangana's Vegetable Prices Soar Amidst Rainfall Deficit
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A severe lack of rainfall in Telangana is driving a notable rise in vegetable prices, straining both consumers and vendors. The significant increase in the prices of staple vegetables, including tomatoes, beans, and chillies, poses challenges for middle-class and low-income families.

The scarcity of rainfall has reduced local yields, compelling traders to source vegetables from other states, where they frequently suffer damage due to rain. As per market data, the prices for tomatoes, beans, and chillies have surged by 30-50% recently.

Current market trends indicate that tomatoes, which previously cost ₹20 per kg, are now priced between ₹30-40 per kg. Beans have soared from ₹60-70 per kg to ₹90-100, and chillies have jumped from ₹60-70 to ₹100 per kg, significantly impacting local vendors due to dwindling sales. Customers are buying less, disrupting vendor operations.

Sataiah, a vendor, voiced his concerns about how the price hikes are affecting his business, stating that without rain, prices could escalate further. Similarly, consumer Sharath highlighted the difficulty posed by the rising costs, noting substantial price hikes.

While increased rainfall could enhance crop yields and ease the burden, the current scenario underscores the urgency of bolstering the agricultural sector's resilience. Addressing infrastructure deficiencies and advancing sustainable farming practices are crucial in mitigating climate-induced impacts on vegetable supply and pricing. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025