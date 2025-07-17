Tragic Night in Andhra Pradesh: Murder and Jailbreak Rock Communities

In a shocking incident on Wednesday night, a 22-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her live-in partner in Siddhartha Nagar, Andhra Pradesh, as confirmed by Razole police. The victim, Oleti Pushpa, had been living with Sheikh Shamma for six months after separating from her husband.

According to police reports, frequent altercations were reported between the couple, particularly when Sheikh was under the influence of alcohol. On the fateful night, a heated argument escalated after Sheikh quarreled with Pushpa's brother and mother. As Pushpa intervened, Sheikh allegedly attacked her fatally with a knife. Efforts to stop the assault resulted in injuries to Pushpa's mother and brother.

In a separate incident in Nellore, Indla Suresh, a convicted prisoner, mysteriously escaped from the central jail, sparking a comprehensive manhunt. Law enforcement agencies have urged public assistance in tracing Suresh, promising confidentiality for any provided information. Investigations continue into potential security lapses at the prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)